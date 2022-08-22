PharmEasy parent withdraws IPO DRHP

-
ALSO READ
Delta Corp jumps as subsidiary files for IPO
Zuari Agro Chemicals update on Paradeep Phosphates proposed IPO of Rs 1004 cr
JFL Life Sciences Limited files prospectus with NSE EMERGE
IIFL Finance files draft shelf prospectus for public issue of NCDs up to Rs 5000 cr
Aether Industries IPO subscribed 33%
-
According to the media reports, the pre-IPO draft papers, which were filed on 9 November 2021, were withdrawn due to "market conditions and strategic considerations".
API Holdings is committed to its growth and expansion plans, and is considering to raise funds via a rights issue.
The rights issue will be open for a period of 30 days.
The price is expected to be Rs 100 per share and is set to open around the first week of September, reports added.
API Holdings is India's largest digital healthcare platform (based on GMV of products and services sold for the year ended 31 March 2021) which operates an integrated, end-to-end business solving the healthcare needs of consumers through technology and fulfilment capabilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU