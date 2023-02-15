Phoenix International consolidated net profit declines 12.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 7.60 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International declined 12.68% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.607.7643.0347.291.581.590.850.710.620.71

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)