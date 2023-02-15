JUST IN
Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Phoenix International consolidated net profit declines 12.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 7.60 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International declined 12.68% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.607.76 -2 OPM %43.0347.29 -PBDT1.581.59 -1 PBT0.850.71 20 NP0.620.71 -13

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

