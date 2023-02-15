Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 23.32 crore

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills declined 60.53% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.23.3223.927.4619.823.285.981.794.771.353.42

