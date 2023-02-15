Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 60.53% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 23.32 crore

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills declined 60.53% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 23.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales23.3223.92 -3 OPM %7.4619.82 -PBDT3.285.98 -45 PBT1.794.77 -62 NP1.353.42 -61

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

