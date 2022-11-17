Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 1.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.136.9440.5955.331.781.630.790.750.760.75

