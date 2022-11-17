JUST IN
Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 1.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.136.94 17 OPM %40.5955.33 -PBDT1.781.63 9 PBT0.790.75 5 NP0.760.75 1

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 14:36 IST

