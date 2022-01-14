Ashoka Buildcon emerges lowest bidder for NHAI road project in Karnataka

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted Bid to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in respect of the Project viz. 'Request for Proposal for Construction of 6 laning from Belgaum to Sankeshwar Bypass from Km. 515+000 to Km. 555+017 of NH-48 in the state of Karnataka on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Package-I)'. (Project)

The Company has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) and the quoted Bid Price of the Project is Rs.829.49 crore.

