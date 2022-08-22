Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 3.7%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 1.83%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 7.54% over last one month compared to 0.59% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.72% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 3.7% today to trade at Rs 1337.85. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.83% to quote at 3521.88. The index is up 0.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 2.75% and Sobha Ltd lost 2.44% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 18.13 % over last one year compared to the 7.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 7.54% over last one month compared to 0.59% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3409 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12640 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1418.4 on 19 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 793.5 on 23 Aug 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)