Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 2.95%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.26%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 2.81% over last one month compared to 5.01% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.65% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 2.95% today to trade at Rs 972.9. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.26% to quote at 3729.17. The index is down 5.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 1.44% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 1.42% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 35.73 % over last one year compared to the 13.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 2.81% over last one month compared to 5.01% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.65% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1244 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12822 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1199.95 on 10 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 672 on 23 Apr 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)