Poly Medicure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Minda Industries Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd and MAS Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 February 2022.

Poly Medicure Ltd tumbled 9.46% to Rs 752.05 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3241 shares in the past one month.

Minda Industries Ltd lost 7.64% to Rs 1028.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21552 shares in the past one month.

Eveready Industries India Ltd crashed 7.62% to Rs 290.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47838 shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd pared 7.42% to Rs 421.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24982 shares in the past one month.

MAS Financial Services Ltd corrected 7.32% to Rs 625.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29911 shares in the past one month.

