AstraZeneca Pharma Q3 PAT falls 45% YoY to Rs 11 cr

AstraZeneca Pharma posted a 45.7% fall in net profit to Rs 11.42 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 21.05 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Net sales grew by marginal 0.1% year on year to Rs 200.53 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 200.25 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Profit before tax fell 42.5% to Rs 16.26 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The drug maker's total expenditure spiked 9.6% to Rs 185.86 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 169.51 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

In last three months, shares of AstraZeneca have fallen 7.9% as compared to a 4.4% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is a global biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for core areas of healthcare, including cardiovascular/metabolic disease, cancer and respiratory, inflammatory and autoimmune disease.

AstraZeneca ended 0.56% lower at Rs 2,767.60 on Tuesday.

