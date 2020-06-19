Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 6.1%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.61%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 23.01% over last one month compared to 21.06% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 11.66% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 6.1% today to trade at Rs 606. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.61% to quote at 1571.96. The index is up 21.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd increased 1.62% and DLF Ltd added 1.42% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 26.34 % over last one year compared to the 13.11% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 23.01% over last one month compared to 21.06% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 11.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12340 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 979.5 on 25 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 466.25 on 18 May 2020.

