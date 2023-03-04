JUST IN
Singapore Market ends softer
Business Standard

Pipeline Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 57.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.89% to Rs 673.51 crore

Net profit of Pipeline Infrastructure rose 57.08% to Rs 68.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 673.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 612.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales673.51612.89 10 OPM %90.6891.51 -PBDT328.00263.48 24 PBT68.4743.59 57 NP68.4743.59 57

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 07:36 IST

