Pipeline Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 57.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Pipeline Infrastructure rose 57.08% to Rs 68.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 673.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 612.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.673.51612.8990.6891.51328.00263.4868.4743.5968.4743.59

