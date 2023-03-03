Truewin Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.54% to Rs 2.47 croreNet profit of Truewin Realty reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 69.54% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.478.11 -70 OPM %-4.05-2.47 -PBDT1.96-1.10 LP PBT1.96-1.10 LP NP2.16-0.63 LP
