Piramal Enterprises allots 17,585 equity shares under rights issue

Piramal Enterprises has allotted 17,585 equity shares of face value of Rs.2 each, at an issue price of Rs. 2,380 per equity share including a premium of Rs. 2,378 per equity share in favour of holders of the Compulsorily Convertible Debenture under rights issue of the company.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment:

I.

The paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from 18,44,46,972 equity shares of Rs. 2 each amounting to Rs. 36,88,93,944 to 18,44,64,557 equity shares of Rs.2 each amounting to Rs. 36,89,29,114: and

2. The reservation portion in favour of CCD holders stands decreased from 7.88,764 equity shares to 7, 71,179 equity shares.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 16:07 IST

