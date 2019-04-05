Piramal Enterprises allots 17,585 equity shares under rights issue

Enterprises has allotted 17,585 shares of face value of Rs.2 each, at an issue price of 2,380 per share including a premium of 2,378 per share in favour of holders of the Compulsorily Convertible under rights issue of the company.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment:

I.

The paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from 18,44,46,972 equity shares of 2 each amounting to Rs. 36,88,93,944 to 18,44,64,557 equity shares of Rs.2 each amounting to Rs. 36,89,29,114: and

2. The reservation portion in favour of CCD holders stands decreased from 7.88,764 equity shares to 7, 71,179 equity shares.

