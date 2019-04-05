CII - Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation launches Digital Maturity Appraisal

JUST IN
Business Standard

The CII-Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation's Digital Maturity Appraisal was launched on 05 April 2019 at the CII Annual Session 2019. This digital transformation self-assessment tool will help Indian industries navigate today's business landscape as it continues to undergo rapid changes, led by digital technologies which are transforming the way systems, processes and people work.

Digital Maturity Appraisal has been created to help the Indian industries envisage their digital transformation roadmap by undergoing self-assessment against the six dimensions of digital vision and strategy1 and will provide participating organisations the ability to benchmark their current level of digital operations against the national average of their industry peers.

The launch of the CII-Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT) was announced during the CII Annual Session 2018. CDT is powered with the responsibility of enriching and accelerating the technology journey of its members and provide the best of its kind training and consulting services to organisations, thereby improving the efficiency of their service delivery and set standards of excellence.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019.

