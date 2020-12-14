Piramal Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1422.05, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.22% rally in NIFTY and a 0.71% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1422.05, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 13526.35. The Sensex is at 46106.71, up 0.02%.Piramal Enterprises Ltd has gained around 0.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14501.9, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1431.75, down 0.49% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd tumbled 12.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.22% rally in NIFTY and a 0.71% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)