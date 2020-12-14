Ramco Systems spurts on winning orders

Ramco Systems rose 7.65% to Rs 611.70 after the company said it has signed large multi-million dollar agreements in Europe, Asia and America.

The Ramco Aviation, Aerospace & Defense business unit signed an order from a leading European MRO for delivering full suite Ramco Aviation Software, to digitally transform their MRO business consisting of line maintenance, heavy maintenance, engine shops, component shops & supply chain.

The Ramco ERP business unit won an order in Asia. Agrifields DMCC, one of the largest companies in the trading of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs in the middle east, will be implementing Ramco ERP Suite including modules for inventory, procurement, production, maintenance, along with real time integration to plant operations via RTI (Real Time Integrator) for its operations in Philippines.

The Ramco HR & Global Payroll business unit won an order in Asia. A leading global multinational producing fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings and an existing Ramco Managed Payroll client across 12 countries, now extends the coverage to add 5000+ employees in Japan.

Ramco HR & Global Payroll business unit bagged an order in America. A leading global multinational in the Energy sector will consolidate its Payroll operations across 20+ countries in Asia, Middle East and South Africa on Ramco's next generation managed payroll services platform.

Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

Ramco Systems' consolidated net profit surged 19.39% to Rs 16.93 crore on 10.03% increase in net sales to Rs 159.82 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

