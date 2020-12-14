Tata Steel Ltd in demand

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 629.7, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.57% in last one year as compared to a 12.23% jump in NIFTY and a 22.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 629.7, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 13528.4. The Sensex is at 46129.35, up 0.07%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 20.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3146.1, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 123.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 228.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 630.95, up 1.11% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

