Happiest Minds partners with Enate to offer enterprise solutions

Happiest Minds Technologies and UK-based Enate announced partnership to accelerate the enterprise intelligent automation journey using advanced process orchestration capabilities.

Enate is a robotic process orchestration (RPO) solutions company. The company's RPO offers a Lite BPM, Workflow and Workforce management platform to help increase efficiencies and streamline operations between human employees and future-of-work technologies such as RPA bots, OCR platforms, NLP/AI/ML technologies, etc.

Enate's RPO solution combined with Happiest Minds suite of digital technologies and domain expertise would help enterprises scale up their automation initiatives through smooth integration with RPA, AI, ML, OCR, NLP, and more future-of-work technologies.

Rajiv Shah, CEO, Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds, said: "Integration of Enate's RPO solution with Happiest Minds platform is ensuring the acceleration of hyper automation initiatives of our customers. Happiest Minds works with specialized technology partners like Enate to create a scalable automation ecosystem for its global client base."

Sandeep Agarwal, COO, Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds, said: "The current pandemic has fast-tracked automation initiatives for most of our clients and there is an inherent need to scale automation by connecting technologies like RPA, AI, ML, OCR, and many more to improve employee productivity and deliver operational efficiencies. Happiest Minds has always believed in implementing the best of breed automation ecosystems for our clients to ensure business continuity during testing times like these. Partnering with Enate is a step further in this direction and will ensure hyper automation at scale."

Happiest Mind enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers. It leverages a spectrum of technologies such as: Big Data Analytics, AI & Cognitive Computing, Internet of Things, Cloud, Security, SDN-NFV, Blockchain, Automation including RPA, etc.

The firm's net profit slipped 32.08% to Rs 34.08 crore on 3.28% increase in net sales to Rs 182.84 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 0.53% to Rs 324.30. It traded in the range of 321.05 and 326.70 so far during the day.

