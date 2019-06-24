Piramal Enterprises Ltd soars 3.59%

Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1958, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.39% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% spurt in and a 14.82% spurt in the Pharma index.

Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1958, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11728.4. The Sensex is at 39189.63, down 0.01%. Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 10.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 7.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7911.55, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1968.8, up 4.16% on the day. is down 22.39% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.82% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 106.04 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)