Piramal Enterprises Ltd spurts 5%

Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2583.75, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.46% in last one year as compared to a 8.79% jump in and a 5.93% jump in the Pharma.

Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2583.75, up 5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 11046.85. The Sensex is at 36629.29, up 0.51%. Enterprises Ltd has gained around 15.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9054.65, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2596.95, up 4.92% on the day. is up 12.46% in last one year as compared to a 8.79% jump in NIFTY and a 5.93% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 64.77 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)