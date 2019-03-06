Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 136.75, up 4.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 66.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% spurt in and a 14.8% spurt in the Energy index.

Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.75, up 4.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11041.5. The Sensex is at 36617.96, up 0.48%. Ltd has risen around 23.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15108.6, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 193.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 317.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 137, up 4.3% on the day. is down 66.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.8% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 0.65 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)