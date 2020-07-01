Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 1.86% to Rs 85.25 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 2.91% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 85.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.85% to Rs 30.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 318.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 309.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales85.2583.69 2 318.61309.06 3 OPM %19.8121.33 -18.6618.79 - PBDT17.2215.63 10 56.1953.73 5 PBT11.1211.63 -4 37.3937.88 -1 NP8.488.24 3 30.2428.57 6

