Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.86% to Rs 85.25 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 2.91% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 85.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.85% to Rs 30.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 318.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 309.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

85.2583.69318.61309.0619.8121.3318.6618.7917.2215.6356.1953.7311.1211.6337.3937.888.488.2430.2428.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)