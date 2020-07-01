Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 2.91% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pix Transmission standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Kalpataru Power rises on completing sale of power transmission asset
Adani Transmission to acquire Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission
Adani Transmission Q3 net profit up 32.53 pc to Rs 204 cr
Kalpataru Power Transmission terminates agreement for sale of Alipurduar Transmission
-
Sales rise 1.86% to Rs 85.25 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission rose 2.91% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 85.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.85% to Rs 30.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 318.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 309.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales85.2583.69 2 318.61309.06 3 OPM %19.8121.33 -18.6618.79 - PBDT17.2215.63 10 56.1953.73 5 PBT11.1211.63 -4 37.3937.88 -1 NP8.488.24 3 30.2428.57 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU