PM dedicates Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the Nation

GAIL (India) announced that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today dedicated the company's Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the Nation through a video conference today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister termed this day as an important milestone for both the people of Kerala and Karnataka as the two states are being connected by a natural gas pipeline.

He said the pipeline will have a positive impact on the economic growth of these two states. He said rapid expansion of Gas based economy is a must to achieve self reliant India and cited this as the reason behind Govermnent's push for 'One Nation One Gas Grid'.

