PM dedicates Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the Nation

-
ALSO READ
Parliament Approves Three Key Labour Reform Bills
India Shining In All Investment Parameters Says Prime Minister
National Education Policy Lays Foundation Of New India Says Prime Minister
Government Announces Assistance Of About Rs 3500 Crore For Sugarcane Farmers
India To Nearly Double Its Energy Consumption Over The Long Term: PM Modi
-
GAIL (India) announced that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today dedicated the company's Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the Nation through a video conference today.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister termed this day as an important milestone for both the people of Kerala and Karnataka as the two states are being connected by a natural gas pipeline.
He said the pipeline will have a positive impact on the economic growth of these two states. He said rapid expansion of Gas based economy is a must to achieve self reliant India and cited this as the reason behind Govermnent's push for 'One Nation One Gas Grid'.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU