HDFC Bank registers 16% growth in advances and 19% growth in deposits

As on 31 December 2020

HDFC Bank provided the following business update:

1) The Bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 1082000 crore as of 31 December 2020, a growth of around 16% as compared to Rs 9,36,000 crore as of 31 December 2019 and a growth of around 4% as compared to Rs 10,38,300 crore as of 30 September 2020.

2) The Bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 12,71,000 crore as of 31 December 2020, a growth of around 19% as compared to Rs 10,67,400 crore as of 31 December 2019 and a growth of around 3% as compared to Rs 12,29,300 crore as of 30 September 2020.

3) The Bank's CASA ratio stood at around 43% as of 31 December 2020, as compared to 39.5% as of 31 December 2019 and 41.6% as of 30 September 2020.

4) During the quarter ended 31 December 2020, the Bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 7,076 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation.

