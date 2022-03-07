PM inaugurates first Pune Metro Train

Titagarh Wagons had been awarded the order for 34 Metro Trains having 3 coaches each by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for Pune. While the first Metro Train manufactured by Titagarh at the facilities of its subsidiary in Italy, 31 trains will be produced in India by Titagarh in its facilities under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes of the Government.

On the 6 March 2022, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India- Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune metro and after buying a ticket from the kiosk from an app on his mobile, took a ten-minute ride from Garware Station to Anand Nagar Station in Pune during which he interacted with the passengers including specially abled children in the coach manufactured by Titagarh.

The Pune Metro Train has the capacity for 970 passengers, each coach can accommodate 320 commuters and is equipped with the state-of-art facilities including space to park a wheelchair for the differently abled people.

The Pune Metro Coaches are light, ergonomically and aerodynamically designed being made of Aluminium body and include features like CCTV coverage, emergency button, passengers can communicate with driver/operator and travel seamlessly, have mobile and laptop charging facility etc. The Metro Train apart from being light is energy efficient and fit for a maximum speed of 95 kmph.

The successful launch of the first Pune Train along the 12 Km stretch out of a total 32.2 Km project is a historic milestone in the Indian Government's initiative of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

