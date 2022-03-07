Coal India surpasses 608 MTs of coal offtake as on 04 Mar

Expects to close FY22 with 670 MTs off-takeCoal India announced that it has hit another record high coal supplies at 608.15 million tonnes (MTs) as on 04 March 2022. The company has moved past the previous highest coal off-take of 608.14 MTs achieved in FY'19 nearly four weeks before the current fiscal draws to a close.
Coal India is concentrating its efforts to increase its supplies further in a bid to touch 670 MTs off-take mark in FY'22.
Coal India had pipped the 575 MT total coal despatch of FY'21 on 16th February itself. Offtake ending FY'20 was around 580 MTs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU