Coal India surpasses 608 MTs of coal offtake as on 04 Mar

Expects to close FY22 with 670 MTs off-take

Coal India announced that it has hit another record high coal supplies at 608.15 million tonnes (MTs) as on 04 March 2022. The company has moved past the previous highest coal off-take of 608.14 MTs achieved in FY'19 nearly four weeks before the current fiscal draws to a close.

Coal India is concentrating its efforts to increase its supplies further in a bid to touch 670 MTs off-take mark in FY'22.

Coal India had pipped the 575 MT total coal despatch of FY'21 on 16th February itself. Offtake ending FY'20 was around 580 MTs.

