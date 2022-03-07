CAMS acquires majority stake in Fintech start-up Fintuple

Computer Age Management Services announced the acquisition of 51% stake in Fintuple Technologies (Fintuple), a Fintech start-up offering platform and API solutions for AIFs, PMSs, Custodians and Distributors.

Founded in 2018, Fintuple is a new age start-up which has launched niche technology offerings in the areas of client digital on-boarding, eKYC, fund reports, and other support digital solutions for AIF and PMS. In a short span, Fintuple has added marquee AIF brands and Banks to its client roster and is set to expand its footprint as the gateway connecting the digitally savvy consumers to digitally enabled manufacturers and providers, via APIs.

As the market leading service partner to the AIF and PMS segment, CAMS platform serves over 120 clients across all facets of the operations of Investor servicing, Fund accounting, Digital and Value added services.

While the AIF and PMS segment is splintered with several service providers, CAMS's specialisation and continued enrichment to the service stack through digital enhancements have helped secure a leading market share in the domestic AIF and PMS industry. With the addition of Fintuple Technologies portfolio of offerings, CAMS is geared towards further strengthening its value proposition for AIF and PMS.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)