PM to launch highways projects worth Rs 5010 crore in Tamil Nadu

will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones for five National Highways projects worth Rs 5010 crore in on 06 March 2019. PM will dedicate to the nation the two-laning of 122 km section of NH-38 (Old NH-234) falling in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai and Viluppuram districts, and four laning of 32 km section of NH-381 in district.

The PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for four-laning of 116.5 km Vikravandi-Sethiathope-Cholapuram-Thanjavur section of NH-36 (old NH-45C) in Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts, six-laning of 36 km long Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-48 (old NH-4) in Kanchipuram and districts, and construction of two lanes with paved shoulders along with strengthening of existing carriageway of Gudiatham bypass and bypass on NH-75 (old NH-234) in district.

These projects will benefit by way of reduced carbon footprints, fast and safe journey, reduced travel time, and fuel saving.

