PM Narendra Modi launches Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) Yojana

Scheme will assure a monthly pension of Rs 3000 for the enrolled unorganized sector workers during their old age

launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) Yojana at Vastral in on 05 March 2019. He also distributed the PM-SYM pension cards to select beneficiaries. Over two crore workers at three lakh Common Service Centers across the country witnessed the launch event through video conference

Terming it as a historic day, dedicated PM-SYM Yojana to the forty two crore strong unorganized sector workers in the country. He said that the scheme will assure a monthly pension of Rs 3000 for the enrolled unorganized sector workers during their old age. It is for the first time since independence that such a scheme is envisaged for the crores of workers engaged in the informal sector, PM added.

explained in detail about the benefits of PM-SYM. A contribution of equal amount as that of the beneficiary will be made by the Union Government, PM said. He appealed to the informal sector workers earning less than Rs.15000 per month to enroll as beneficiaries in the nearby

Assuring that there would not be any hassles with the enrollment process, Modi told the gathering that only a form needs to be filled with Aadhar number and bank details. The cost incurred by the for enrolling a beneficiary will be borne by the This is the miracle of Digital India, PM said.

The Prime Minister appealed to citizens to help and enroll in PM-SYM, those working in the unorganized sector, whether it is in one's house or in the neighborhood. He said that such actions by the affluent class will greatly benefit the poor. He added that respecting dignity of labour will take the nation forward.

The Prime Minister said that the various schemes initiated by the like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, and Swacch Bharat specifically target those working in unorganized sector. He also mentioned about the initiatives taken the government for the empowerment of women and girl children in the country.

The PM-SYM along with the health coverage provided under 'Ayushman Bharat' and life & disability coverage provided under 'Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Yojana' and 'Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, will ensure comprehensive social security coverage for the workers in the unorganized sector at their old age.

Reiterating his strong stance against corruption, PM said that his Government is committed to eliminating middlemen and corruption. He added that the Prime Minister is always on alert.

