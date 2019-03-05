JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Introduced Competition For Entrepreneurship And Capital
Business Standard

Services PMI Rises Further, Business Sentiment Improves

Capital Market 

Economic conditions in India's dominant service sector remained positive in February, with a quicker expansion in new work supporting a faster increase in output and solid job creation. Business sentiment also improved, while rates of both input cost and output charge inflation cooled. One area of weakness was international trade, with exports down from January. Rising from 52.2 in January to 52.5 in February, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index pointed to a moderate though quicker upturn in output. Greater bookings, the securing of new clients and supportive public policies were often commented on by companies that reported higher output.

With growth of manufacturing production also gathering momentum in February, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 53.6 in January to 53.8 to signal a solid and accelerated increase in private sector activity in the country. New business received by services companies rose to a greater extent in February amid strengthening underlying demand. Some firms also suggested that marketing efforts bore fruit. At the same time, growth of factory orders climbed to a 28-month peak.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements