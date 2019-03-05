Services PMI Rises Further, Business Sentiment Improves

Economic conditions in India's dominant service sector remained positive in February, with a quicker expansion in new work supporting a faster increase in and solid job creation. Business sentiment also improved, while rates of both input cost and charge cooled. One area of weakness was international trade, with exports down from January. Rising from 52.2 in January to 52.5 in February, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei Services Business Activity Index pointed to a moderate though quicker upturn in Greater bookings, the securing of new clients and supportive public policies were often commented on by companies that reported higher output.

With growth of also gathering momentum in February, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei Composite PMI Output Index rose from 53.6 in January to 53.8 to signal a solid and accelerated increase in private sector activity in the country. New business received by services companies rose to a greater extent in February amid strengthening underlying demand. Some firms also suggested that marketing efforts bore fruit. At the same time, growth of factory orders climbed to a 28-month peak.

