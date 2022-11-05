JUST IN
PNB Housing Finance announces appointment of nominee director

With effect from 04 November 2022

PNB Housing Finance announced the appointment of Dilip Kumar Jain (DIN: 06822012) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Nominee Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 04 November 2022. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has nominated Dilip Kumar Jain on the Board of the Company

