Shriram Transport Finance Company update on repurchase of notes

Shriram Transport Finance Company has repurchased 5.100% Senior Secured Notes due 2023.

Details are as follows:

Amount of 5.100% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 outstanding before Tender Offer - USD 500,000,000

Amount of 5.100% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 early tendered - Aggregate principal amount outstanding of USD 247,531,000 (representing approximately 49.51% of the total principal amount outstanding of the Notes).

Amount of 5.100% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 repurchased - Principal Amount - USD 247,531,000 / Accrued Interest - USD 3,752,157.74

Balance Outstanding 5.100% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 - Principal Amount USD 252,469,000

