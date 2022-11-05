Adani Ports clocks over 200 MMT of cargo volume so far in FY23

-
In October, APSEZ handled ~25 MMT cargo.
The daily average run-rate of ~1 MMT in the second half of October reflects a pick-up in volumes versus the rate of September and the first half of October.
In the initial 7 months of FY23, east coast volumes are up 11% YoY, supported by Krishnapatnam (+14%), Gangavaram (+4%) and Kattupalli & Ennore combined (+49%). The west coast volume jump of 9% is supported by Mundra (6%), Dahej (64%), Tuna (10%), and Goa (17%), and Hazira (3%).
