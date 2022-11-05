Adani Ports clocks over 200 MMT of cargo volume so far in FY23

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that during April-October 2022, APSEZ clocked around 203 MMT of cargo volumes, which is a good 10% YoY growth. This volume jump is despite the extended monsoon, which adversely impacted the coal demand, higher duties on steel exports, and export ban on certain qualities of rice.

In October, APSEZ handled ~25 MMT cargo.

The daily average run-rate of ~1 MMT in the second half of October reflects a pick-up in volumes versus the rate of September and the first half of October.

In the initial 7 months of FY23, east coast volumes are up 11% YoY, supported by Krishnapatnam (+14%), Gangavaram (+4%) and Kattupalli & Ennore combined (+49%). The west coast volume jump of 9% is supported by Mundra (6%), Dahej (64%), Tuna (10%), and Goa (17%), and Hazira (3%).

