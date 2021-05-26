PNB Housing Finance, Hinduja Global, Zuari Agro in focus

PNB Housing Finance informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 31 May 2021 to consider and approve fund raising.

Hinduja Global Solutions announced that it is looking to hire up to 250 remote customer service representatives in Quebec to support its ongoing growth of its Canadian entity.

Zuari Agro Chemicals informed that the damages caused by Cyclone - Tauktae to the fertilizer plant at Goa including loss due to material lost is approx. Rs. 2.5 crore.

Bodal Chemicals informed that PT BODAL CHEMICALS INDONESIA has been incorporated in Jakarta, Indonesia as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company of Bodal the company. Main objective is trading (including wholesale trade) of dyes and other related chemicals and basic chemicals ingredients.

PG Electroplast has enabled resolutions to raise Rs 76.6 crore from investors. Baring Private Equity India AIF, Ananta Capital (promoted by the Taparia Family) and the Patni family office are participating through preferential allotment of equity shares of Rs 40.30 crore and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCD) of Rs 36.30 crore in the company.

Hercules Hoists said the company's board of directors approved the proposal received from Hindustan Unilever, Nashik regarding purchase of three windmills, 1.25 MW capacity each situated at Khori, Dhule, Maharashtra

