Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Shree Cement in focus

Hero MotoCorp announced that it is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in India from 24 May 2021. The company had already commenced single shift production at three of its plants in Gurugram and Dharuhera located in Haryana and at Haridwar in the state of Uttarakhand from 17 May.

Tata Steel will replace ONGC in S&P BSE Sensex from June 21.

Shree Cement reported 49% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 798.43 crore on 23.1% rise in net sales to Rs 4204.88 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. The company's board has recommended final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, JSW Steel reported a net profit of Rs 4,191 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 188 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations increased 50.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 26,934 crore during the quarter. Operating EBITDA surged to Rs 8,440 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 2,975 crore in Q4 FY20. Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 6,272 crore, steeply higher than Rs 119 crore in Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, Akzo Nobel reported 37% rise in net profit to Rs 74.25 crore on 34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 781.35 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, Amara Raja Batteries'net profit jumped 38% to Rs 189.38 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 137.30 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations rose 33% to Rs 2,102.70 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 45% to Rs 258.79 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Godrej Industries reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.22 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 103.39 crore in Q4 FY20.Net sales during the quarter increased by 16.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2610.69 crore. Total expenditure declined by 10% to Rs 2626.66 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

United Spirits reported a standalone net profit of Rs 167.30 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 23.90 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 11.6% YoY to Rs 2224.40 crore, driven by continued off-trade momentum and weaker comparatives, offset by contraction of owned business in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and softer footfalls in on-trade channel.

Natco Pharma has received final approval for lenalidomide capsules of 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Lenalidomide capsules are used to treat various types of cancers.

On a consolidated basis, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR)'s net profit slumped 94.1% to Rs 18.58 crore on 23.5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,956.69 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' net profit surged 144% to Rs 249.08 crore on 48.3% jump in net sales to Rs 1522.05 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Dr. Lal PathLabs reported 161% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 85.10 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 32.6 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue rose 42.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 431 crore during the quarter. The company's non-COVID business grew at a growth rate of 26.8% YoY in Q4 FY21.

On a consolidated basis, Birlasoft's net profit rose 43.3% to Rs 98.98 crore on 0.5% fall in net sales to Rs 902.86 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, CCL Products (India)'s net profit rose 16.6% to Rs 49.20 crore on 25.3% rise in net sales to Rs 331.58 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

