HPCL, ZEE, Havells India, Mindtree to be watched

On a consolidated basis, HPCL reported a net profit to Rs 3,060.70 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with a net loss of Rs 27.63 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased by 13.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 74,605.76 crore during the quarter.

On a consolidated basis, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) reported net profit of Rs 275.80 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 766.70 crore in Q4 FY20. Operating revenue grew 0.8% to Rs 1965.8 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Advertising revenue grew 8.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1122.96 crore driven by the continued recovery in macro advertising environment.

Havells India reported 70.95% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 303.83 crore on 50.83% increase in total income to Rs 3,375.87 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Mindtree announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud based IoT and AI platform for Industry 4.0 of L&T Group.

JK Lakshmi Cement reported 54.22% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 152.91 crore on 25.5% increase in total income to Rs 3,375.87 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, Torrent Power reported a net profit to Rs 396.93 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with a net loss of Rs 274.92 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased by 3.17% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,116.54 crore during the quarter.

Exide Industries informed that with the rampant spread of the second wave of COVID-19 and lockdowns enforced in various states/parts of the country, the operations at some of the company's manufacturing units are temporarily affected and have been scaled down. The uncertainties have been increased as the customer orders have started getting impacted.

Texmo Pipes & Products received orders from multiple contractors of HDPE Pipes worth Rs. 48.40 crore. The execution period of the aforesaid order is 3 months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)