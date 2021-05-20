Fertilizer stocks, JK Tyre, Endurance Technologies in focus

Fertilizer stocks will be in focus. The union government has decided to increase the fertilizer subsidy outlay for the year by Rs 14,775 crore. This will take the fertilizer subsidy outlay for 2021-22 to Rs 94,305 crore from a budgeted outlay of Rs 79,530 crore.
On a consolidated basis, MAS Financial Services' net profit rose 7.17% to Rs 36.33 crore on 17.4% fall in total income to Rs 147.26 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
On a consolidated basis, JK Tyre & Industries reported a net profit to Rs 189.12 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with a net loss of Rs 47.20 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased by 63.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,927.28 crore during the quarter.
On a consolidated basis, Endurance Technologies' net profit rose 75.42% to Rs 187.40 crore on 32.56% rise in total income to Rs 2,139.77 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
On a standalone basis, Clariant Chemicals (India) net profit dropped 28.63% to Rs 10.97 crore on 15.65% increase in total income to Rs 223.45 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers informed that due to the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae hitting the shores of Maharashtra & Gujarat on 18 May 2021, the company has witnessed some disruption at Ratnagiri plant in Maharashtra.
Alankit informed that one of its subsidiary company i.e. Alankit Imaginations has launched a Digital Platform for investors for accumulating electronic Swiss Gold electronically in fractional quantities through Digital Swiss Gold App that enables investors to buy, hold, sell, and gift 24K Swiss gold in a simple, safe and Cost-effective way.
