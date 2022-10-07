PNC Infratech acquires financial closure for two NHAI road projects

PNC Infratech announced that for two (2) Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project namely Kanpur- Lucknow Expressway package I & II, the respective SPVs viz.

Kanpur Lucknow Expressway, Awadh Expressway, which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, have submitted the duly executed Financing Documents to NHAI on 07 October 2022.

