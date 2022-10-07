JUST IN
Nifty October futures trade at premium
PNC Infratech acquires financial closure for two NHAI road projects

PNC Infratech announced that for two (2) Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project namely Kanpur- Lucknow Expressway package I & II, the respective SPVs viz.

Kanpur Lucknow Expressway, Awadh Expressway, which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, have submitted the duly executed Financing Documents to NHAI on 07 October 2022.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 18:00 IST

