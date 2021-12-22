PNC Infratech gains on bagging Rs 369-cr fee collection contract from NHAI

-
ALSO READ
H.G. Infra Engineering surges on bagging two road projects from NHAI
Dilip Buildcon gains after subsidiary executes concession agreement with NHAI
H G Infra declared as L-1 bidder for road project in Delhi
Dilip Buildcon achieves financial closure for NHAI road project in Gujarat
TATA Projects secures order for Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project
-
PNC Infratech rose 2.09% to Rs 268.25 after the company received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a user fee collection mandate in NCR from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
In an exchange filing made a during market hours today, the company said that the LoA from NHAI is for collection of user fee at 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway fee plazas (National Highway No. NE II) in the States of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for one year, for a contract value of Rs 369 crore.
PNC Infratech is engaged in infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 68.41% to Rs 132.47 crore on a 43.99% to Rs 1,797.69 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU