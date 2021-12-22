Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 707, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 24.2% gain in NIFTY and a 5.4% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 707, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 16893. The Sensex is at 56718.37, up 0.71%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has added around 8.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13282.85, up 1.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 707.5, up 1.97% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 20.5% in last one year as compared to a 24.2% gain in NIFTY and a 5.4% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 20.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)