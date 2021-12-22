Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Share India Securities Ltd, Trigyn Technologies Ltd, Om Infra Ltd and Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2021.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd soared 19.89% to Rs 75.65 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 34749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23133 shares in the past one month.

Share India Securities Ltd surged 19.02% to Rs 902. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3860 shares in the past one month.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd spiked 17.93% to Rs 135.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27950 shares in the past one month.

Om Infra Ltd jumped 15.53% to Rs 35.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10727 shares in the past one month.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd advanced 13.73% to Rs 280. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

