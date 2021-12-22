Kitex Garments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Kitex Garments spurts after Telegana Govt OKs expansion plan
Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 62.01% in the June 2021 quarter
Kitex Garments to invest Rs 2,406 cr in Telangana
Kitex Garment rises 13% in three sessions
DFM Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
DFM Foods Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2021.
DFM Foods Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2021.
Kitex Garments Ltd spiked 9.91% to Rs 190.8 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 64996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49363 shares in the past one month.
DFM Foods Ltd soared 9.06% to Rs 298.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42619 shares in the past one month.
Responsive Industries Ltd surged 8.26% to Rs 117.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16333 shares in the past one month.
Capri Global Capital Ltd added 7.83% to Rs 509.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11505 shares in the past one month.
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd jumped 7.68% to Rs 297.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37609 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU