Kitex Garments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

DFM Foods Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2021.

Kitex Garments Ltd spiked 9.91% to Rs 190.8 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 64996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49363 shares in the past one month.

DFM Foods Ltd soared 9.06% to Rs 298.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42619 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd surged 8.26% to Rs 117.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16333 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd added 7.83% to Rs 509.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11505 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd jumped 7.68% to Rs 297.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37609 shares in the past one month.

