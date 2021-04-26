PNC Infratech gains on declaring appointed date for highway project

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon executes concession agreement with NHAI
Dilip Buildcon gains after subsidiary receives financial closure letter for road project
H G Infra gains on receiving letter for appointed date for Rajasthan project
Ministry of Road Transport Proposes To Develop Additional 60000 Km Of National Highways In Next Five Years
H.G. Infra Engineering gains on securing order from NHAI
-
PNC Infratech rose 1.38% to Rs 238.75 after the company said it received appointed date for one of its EPC projects from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).The project entails construction of eight lane access controlled expressway starting from Junction with NH-47 near Bhamaiya Village and ending at Junction with SH-175 in Baletiya Village in Panchmahal District Section of Delhi - Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 748 crore.
The appointed date for the project is 17 April 2021.
Appointed date is the de facto starting date of a project, when the NHAI hands over its contract letter to a developer or concessionaire.
On a consolidated basis, PNC Infratech's net profit jumped 159.5% to Rs 167.90 crore on a 13.8% rise in net sales to Rs 1,582.02 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
PNC Infratech is engaged in infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU