Pricol Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apar Industries Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd and Apollo Pipes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 April 2021.

Pricol Ltd spiked 12.35% to Rs 81.85 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82198 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd soared 11.98% to Rs 508.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3974 shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd surged 11.54% to Rs 784.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3851 shares in the past one month.

Praj Industries Ltd rose 11.02% to Rs 242.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Pipes Ltd gained 9.06% to Rs 1105. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7363 shares in the past one month.

