Volumes soar at Omaxe Ltd counter

Zydus Wellness Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 April 2021.

Omaxe Ltd clocked volume of 55248 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 21.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2553 shares. The stock gained 2.56% to Rs.70.00. Volumes stood at 2894 shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd notched up volume of 9442 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2137 shares. The stock rose 2.76% to Rs.2,197.15. Volumes stood at 5727 shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd notched up volume of 43.56 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.81 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.61% to Rs.23.55. Volumes stood at 64.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 45233 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17962 shares. The stock increased 6.81% to Rs.937.60. Volumes stood at 25020 shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd registered volume of 65820 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29013 shares. The stock rose 1.24% to Rs.151.40. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

