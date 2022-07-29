PNC Infratech gains on inking concession agreement with NHAI for Rs 864-cr project

-
ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises unit bags LoA for road project in Maharashtra
Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA from NHAI for road project
G R Infra secures LoA for road project in MP
MEP Infrastructure Developers signs contract with NHAI for three projects
G R Infra rises on signing concession agreement with NHAI for road project
-
PNC Infratech advanced 1.67% to Rs 255.35 after the company announced the signing of a concession agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a HAM Project worth Rs 864 crore.
The agreement was signed between NHAI and Hardoi Highways, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by the company for implementation of the said project.
The project involves improving and upgrading the existing road to four lane with paved shoulders, from end of Hardoi bypass to end of Hardoi district of NH-731 (Pkg-III) in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The project is to be constructed in 30 months, upon declaration of appointed date and operated for 15 years, post construction.
PNC Infratech is engaged in infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 64.4% to Rs 247.19 crore on a 19.4% rise in net sales to Rs 2226.02 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU