Ajanta Pharma reports decent Q1 outcome

-
ALSO READ
Tata Elxsi rises as Q1 PAT jumps 63% YoY to Rs 185 cr
Glenmark Pharma's formulation facility gets Form 483 with one observation
Glenmark Pharma says USFDA issues Form 483 observations for co's formulation facility
Healthcare stocks edge higher
Ajanta Soya hits the roof after board OKs stock split
-
Ajanta Pharma's consolidated net profit rose 0.5% to Rs 174.62 crore despite a 27.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 950.93 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.On the segmental front, revenue from Exports was Rs 665 crore (up 30% YoY) while that from the Domestic business was Rs 279 crore (up 22% YoY) during the quarter.
Total expenses rose by 36% YoY to Rs 761.83 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Cost of materials rose 29% to Rs 280 crore and employee benefits expenses increased 19% to Rs 183 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
During Q1 FY23, R&D expenses were Rs 54 crore, which is 6% of revenue from operations. R&D expenses were Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY22.
EBITDA rose marginally to Rs 222 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 220 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin degrew to 23% in Q1 FY23 as against 29% posted in Q1 FY22.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 221.86 crore from Rs 220.45 crore in Q1 FY22.
Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa.
Shares of Ajanta Pharma rose 0.40% to Rs 1,278.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU