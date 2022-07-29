Ajanta Pharma reports decent Q1 outcome

Ajanta Pharma's consolidated net profit rose 0.5% to Rs 174.62 crore despite a 27.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 950.93 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

On the segmental front, revenue from Exports was Rs 665 crore (up 30% YoY) while that from the Domestic business was Rs 279 crore (up 22% YoY) during the quarter.

Total expenses rose by 36% YoY to Rs 761.83 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Cost of materials rose 29% to Rs 280 crore and employee benefits expenses increased 19% to Rs 183 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

During Q1 FY23, R&D expenses were Rs 54 crore, which is 6% of revenue from operations. R&D expenses were Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY22.

EBITDA rose marginally to Rs 222 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 220 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin degrew to 23% in Q1 FY23 as against 29% posted in Q1 FY22.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 221.86 crore from Rs 220.45 crore in Q1 FY22.

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company having branded generic business in India and emerging markets, generic business in US and institution business in Africa.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma rose 0.40% to Rs 1,278.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)