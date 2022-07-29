GMM Pfaudler Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd and Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2022.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd and Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2022.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd spiked 17.46% to Rs 1577.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 71323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4438 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 14.44% to Rs 13.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd soared 8.71% to Rs 1294.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47513 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd advanced 7.67% to Rs 108.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd exploded 7.51% to Rs 427.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11714 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)