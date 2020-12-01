SeQuent launches Halofusol oral solution for calves in EU

SeQuent Scientific (SeQuent), announced launch of Halofusol 0.5 mg/ml Oral Solution for Calves in 19 European countries. The product had recently received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) through its Spanish subsidiary Laboratorios Karizoo, S.

A.

The product was developed at SeQuent's R&D centre at Barcelona, Spain & will be manufactured in Spain. The approval follows the recent approval of Tulathromycin, both of which were approved within 12 months of filing, reflecting of SeQuent's growing strength in product development for the regulated markets.

Halofusol offers superior value for farmers with user-friendly and cost-effective drug delivery system.

Halofusol is an oral antiprotozoal solution for the prevention and reduction of diarrhoea in new-born calves, diagnosed with Cryptosporidium parvum and is a generic version of Halocur (Innovator: Merck Animal Health) with market size of ~10Mn in EU. SeQuent is also planning to extend the launch to other geographies.

