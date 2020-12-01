Mindtree partners with Databricks to offer cloud based data platforms

Mindtree announced that it has partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to help customers implement cloud-based data platforms for advanced analytics.

This service will support use of the Databricks platform from implementation throughout the entire customer journey.

Databricks offers a unified solution for data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics through a lakehouse architecture. With the Databricks platform, enterprises can build rich data sets and optimize machine learning at scale, streamline workflows across teams, foster collaboration, reduce infrastructure complexity, and deliver superior customer experiences.

