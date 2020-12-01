Mindtree partners with Databricks to offer cloud based data platforms

-
ALSO READ
NIIT venture StackRoute™ launches data engineering programs
HCL Technologies offers HCL Commerce on Google Cloud Platform
Wipro collaborates with IBM to provide comprehensive suite of cloud based solutions
Happiest Minds Technologies partners with AutonomIQ to create connected ecosystem
ABB Information Systems selects TCS for hosting infrastructure and cloud service management
-
Mindtree announced that it has partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to help customers implement cloud-based data platforms for advanced analytics.
This service will support use of the Databricks platform from implementation throughout the entire customer journey.
Databricks offers a unified solution for data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics through a lakehouse architecture. With the Databricks platform, enterprises can build rich data sets and optimize machine learning at scale, streamline workflows across teams, foster collaboration, reduce infrastructure complexity, and deliver superior customer experiences.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU